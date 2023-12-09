Pothole Season Hits Hard! Pop-up construction is a warning to road conditions and your wallet

Pop-up construction sites have been seen across the city to address a variety road needs including utility repair and pavement restructure.



Auto Aces owner gives drivers advice to prevent tire damage heading into the winter season



How mild temps going into December impacted potholes around town.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Just a few days ago this part of the road looked like this, now it is clear of that but even with the quick operation, it's not only a warning sign for road conditions, but also your wallet.

Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works, said the construction zones are usually utility issues that were patched up temporarily months ago.

"It just takes that long to work its way through the process to do the permanent repair," Grenier said.

And as repairs continue, drivers need to know what to look for on the roads this time of year.

"It's definitely pothole season," Brian Buck, owner of Auto Aces, said. "We haven't had real cold weather yet so the roads are not the greatest."

Buck said he's seen more drivers needing repairs. Which he says is typical around this time of year.

"We've also had some black ice, we have people bouncing off curbs at roundabouts that's super common this time of year," Buck said.

With Friday peaking in temperatures in the low 50's, Grenier said the mild temps can make road conditions a little more rough.

"This type of weather we are having right now is the worst thing in the world for pothole development," Grenier said.

The video shows one driver expressing her concerns about the road conditions.

Buck had some reminders for drivers.

"If it's below freezing, watch what you're doing. If your tire monitoring system works, keep an eye on it. If it doesn't work, get it fixed," Buck said. "It's really a super nice feature. Your car's tire monitoring system tells you your tire pressure. Back out of the garage (and if) you're at nine pounds you gotta fix it."

Buck suggests, that instead of looking at the side of the tire for the maximum tire pressure, you can look at the placard on the inside of the driver-side door that gives the exact amount of pressure your tires need.