Postal Carriers Rally in Green Bay to defend USPS from privatization

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Outside the U.S. Postal Service in Green Bay on Sunday, members and supporters of the National Association of Letter Carriers rallied against job cuts and the potential privatization of the Postal Service as part of a nationwide event.



National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 619 and other members of the NALC on Sunday

Luke Kane of NALC Region 7 explains the uncertainty postal carriers may face

Patrick Van Egeren the President of Titletown NALC Branch 619 describes how everything is connected to the Postal Service

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Luke Kane has been a postal carrier for 18 years.

"In my career, this is the worst that we've ever seen" Kane said.

With the U.S. Postal Service announcing plans to work with the Department of Government Efficiency, Kane, from the St. Paul, Minnesota National Association of Letter Carriers Region 7, is concerned saying it leaves a lot of uncertainty.

"We don't know what to expect, we don't know what's going to come, but we know that we're here today to fight like hell" Kane said.

Patrick Van Egeren, President of the Titletown National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 619, says that job cuts and the potential privatization of the Postal Service threaten nearly eight million Postal Service employees, as well as millions of households and other jobs nationwide.

"Everyone is somehow connected to the Postal Service and their employment" Van Egeren said.

The post office delivers 376 million pieces of mail to nearly 169 million delivery points nationwide.

Joel Heuring’s wife is a U.S. postal carrier. While they have a contingency plan, their main priority is ensuring the post office remains open and accessible to the public.

"We're gonna stay focused on making sure the post office stays open and doing as much as we can to make sure that—that happens" Heuring said.

As uncertainty surrounds the future of the U.S. Postal Service, postal workers and their supporters remain determined, continuing to fight for its future.