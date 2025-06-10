Police ask for two bars to lose liquor licenses

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay's city council could deny liquor license renewals for two establishments at its meeting Tuesday at the request of the police department.

Green Bay Police recommend denial of liquor license renewal applications at two local bars, one for having 18 violations or disturbance calls in a 13-month span, and the other for its owner allegedly getting in a fistfight and brandishing a gun.

The police department says Stage 1, a bar on North Broadway, should lose its license because of a series of "disturbances, noise complaints, and liquor law violations."

A document details 18 violations between April 2024 and May 2025, including a weapons call and multiple arrests at the bar.

A few blocks away, police say Jam-Rock karaoke bar on Bodart Street shouldn't have a liquor license because its owner — Recordo Neil — is facing battery and endangering safety charges, stemming from a January 2024 fight in which he allegedly pulled a gun and repeatedly punched and kicked a patron.

NBC 26 reached out to owners of both bars for comment.

"At this time, I have no comment," Stage 1 owner Alexander Graziano wrote in response. "However, once the appeal is in motion, there will be much more to say."

Neil — the Jam-Rock owner — did not respond in time for the publication of this article.

If Green Bay's Common Council votes to deny the liquor license renewals at its meeting Tuesday night, the bar owners can then appeal that decision and get a quasi-judicial hearing, according to City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys.

Green Bay liquor licenses for 2025-2026 are set to renew July 1.