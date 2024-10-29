Watch Now
Plea decision delayed in Tundra Lodge sexual assault case

Mauricio Powless' attorney asked for more time when it comes to a possible new plea. The now 19-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting young girls at an Ashwaubenon hotel earlier this year.
GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A plea decision has been delayed in the case of a Green Bay man accused of sexually assaulting young girls at an Ashwaubenon hotel.

On Tuesday, defense attorneys for Mauricio Powless asked for more time when it comes to a possible new plea. 19-year-old Powless is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. Prosecutors say he inappropriately touched underage girls at the Tundra Lodge in January.

Powless pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the charges earlier this year. However, his attorneys ordered a mental health evaluation and have suggested Powless may change his plea or seek a settlement.

The attorneys say they'd like a possible plea hearing in December, once the prosecution has time to fully review the mental health evaluation.

The court also scheduled a two day trial in early February, but the defense and prosecution have said it might not be necessary.

