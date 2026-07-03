Plaque placed at Green Bay Liberty Tree

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The City of Green Bay and the Wisconsin Society Sons of the American Revolution (WiSSAR) held a ceremony Friday morning for a plaque placement honoring the city's Liberty Tree.

Located near the Neville Public Museum, the tree was planted in April for the country's 250th anniversary. It's inspired by the original Liberty Tree from Boston, which was a meeting place for the Founding Fathers to fight against the British.

"Planting the Liberty Tree here in Green Bay connects us to that founding story," WiSSAR treasurer Dan Ammerman said. "It reminds us that the American Revolution was shaped not only on the battlefields, but also in public places where citizens gathered, debated and chose liberty."

The ceremony also previewed the city's Independence Day events, which include:

