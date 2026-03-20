People learn more about Brown County supervisor candidates at public forum

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Thursday night, people attended a public forum at a Green Bay restaurant to learn more about the candidates for the Brown County Board of Supervisors.



All 26 seats of the Brown County Board of Supervisors are up for election this spring.

The spring election is on April 7.

Nine of the candidates showed up to the forum.

The forum, held at Village Grille in Green Bay, was put on by the Northeastern Wisconsin Patriots, a conservative non-profit organization.

Ron Zahn, a board member of the organization, emceed the forum.

“We ought to be very interested in local elections,” Zahn says.

Zahn says the goal of the forums, and N.E.W Patriots as a whole, is to educate voters.

“Go up and down the street, knock on 10 doors, and see if anybody even knows who their county supervisor is,” he says.

All 26 seats of the Brown County Board of Supervisors are up for election this spring.

For eight of the seats, candidates are running uncontested.

Each seat’s incumbent is running again.

N.E.W Patriots invited 28 candidates to the forum, nine of whom showed up.

Each candidate had two minutes to introduce themselves and their key issues, before the crowd was able to ask questions.

David Duquaine, a local business owner from De Pere, was among those in the crowd.

“If you don’t vote, you have no say in what’s happening,” he says. “We have to be involved with our local politics, as well as our federal politics.”

Early in-person voting for the April 7 Spring Election begins on Monday March 23. More information on your supervisor, your polling place, and the other races on your ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov

You can find a list of all the candidates for Brown County supervisor here.