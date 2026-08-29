GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers fans enjoy the warm weather of the last preseason tailgate of the season, as the Green and Gold face off against the Cardinals.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

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"Part of who we are": Packers fans enjoy the last preseason tailgate of the year

What’s the recipe for a great tailgate?

“The people that you enjoy it with," Mike Shea, a Packers fan from Green Bay, said.

If you ask these fans, it’s pretty simple

“Well it starts with the perfect brat," Rick Thomas, a Packers fan from Southeast Wisconsin, said.

And just because it’s preseason, doesn’t mean the tailgating is any less special.

“We don’t necessarily care a lot about preseason games for the games, but the chance to tailgate in a gorgeous day like this as opposed to zero degrees and high wind, is too good to pass up," Thomas said.

Whether they live nearby, or they come from further away.

“We’ve lived here for 40 years.”

“When we first moved here, we realized that you can’t live in Green Bay and not be a Packers fan," Lou Shea said. "It’s the law.”

Whether they’re cheering for the Packers...

“It’s just part of the culture of Wisconsin," Thomas says. "It’s part of who we are.”

Or cheering for the Cardinals...

“I grew up around David Johnson, he’s from where our hometown area is, so that’s why I’m a Cardinals fan," Jeremy Weispfenning, a Cardinals fan from Iowa, said.

There’s just something special about the couple hours spent before the game in the shadow of Lambeau.