GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Many of the obstacles at Joannes Sk8 Park in Green Bay were built for advanced skateboarders, so the city is planning on renovating the park to make it more accessible for all skill levels.



Joannes Sk8 Park is at Joannes Park on South Baird Street.

The Green Bay Parks Committee approved a concept for park renovations at its Wednesday night meeting.

If the city council approves the plan next week, the parks department will ask for $250,000 during the 2027 budget discussions this fall.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For nearly a decade, Emmet Fierek has skateboarded at Joannes Sk8 Park.

"This was the first skate park I ever came to when I was seven years old," he says.

Fierek says the park is nice, but there is still room for improvement, especially for younger skateboarders.

"Maybe some more places for some jumps, make the grounds smoother," he says. "I can't imagine doing my entire learning process with the ramps here because it is a lot harder."

The city also noticed that the more advanced ramps were getting little use.

"There are elements that were original to the construction 25 years ago that are a little too advanced for the public," Green Bay parks director Dan Ditscheit says.

This week, the parks committee approved a plan for renovations that would cost $250,000. It removes the steepest ramps and puts in more user-friendly obstacles.

"Really just a concept that they're approving," Ditscheit says.

If the City Council green-lights the plan next week, the parks department will ask for the money during budget discussions next fall.

Watch the broadcast video here:

Parks committee approves $250,000 plan for Joannes Sk8 Park renovations

The skate park isn't the only project in the works at Joannes Park. The city is also in the middle of preparing for improvements to the Aquatic Center.

"We also received money in 2026 to hire a consultant to fix the Aquatic Center," Ditscheit says. "We're hoping in a few months we'll have those documents ready to go out for bid to start construction."

Ditscheit says because the park is close to Downtown Green Bay and two public schools, it's the ideal park to give some attention to.

"Joannes Park, it's an icon in Green Bay," he says. "It's just time to put some money into it and invest in that park and create an amenity that the community can be excited about and proud of."