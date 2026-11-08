GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay is synonymous with two things: Football and titles.

In the Titletown District six schools were vying for the first ever Girls Flag Football State Championship.

Ryan Fencl is the Packers football outreach manager and says the sport has been growing rapidly across the country.

"There are so many high schools throughout the state of Wisconsin that have created girls flag football programs," Fencl said.

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Packers host first ever Girls Flag Football State Championship

Fencl stated adding an event like this only gives young girls more opportunities in sports.

"It's exciting to be able to put together this event," Fencl said. "That really gives them something that they can play for. Where they can say hey, we were a state championship flag football team."

For senior Iris Singleton of Divine Saviour Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee the road to this moment has been roughly two years in the making.

And its all thanks to some encouragement from her dad who played college football for the U.S Naval Academy.

"Just a couple dads started the team, Singleton said. "And my dad said I should join. So I did and it was really fun."

Singleton says she watches pro football every Sunday.

But getting the chance to play for a state title with the backdrop of Lambeau field is truly special.

"We have put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes," Singleton said. "And its such a great opportunity and its so awesome to be able to be here with so many other young women that also have their minds set to something so great."

Win or lose, she says it's just good to get out on the field and play with her friends. And also prove the doubters wrong.

"It's just really proving the point that girls can do anything that they put there minds to," Singleton said.

Organizers say they hope to bring the state championship back again next year. Whether that is in the Titletown District or another location in the state.

