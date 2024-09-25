Packers fans react to Brett Favre Parkinson's disease news

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Packers fans are reacting to the news that Brett Favre has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.



Favre revealed his diagnosis Tuesday morning while testifying to Congress

The three-time NFL MVP has previously said he suffered "thousands" of concussions during his career

Medical experts say the relationship between concussions and Parkinson’s disease is still under study

Packers fans are "hoping for the best" for their former quarterback

Mary Szukas was among those visiting Lambeau Field on Tuesday. After hearing the news, she said it changed the mood of her trip.

"It's devastating, you know." Szukas said. "It's somebody that you've looked up to. It's somebody that's an icon and a legend. Not just [something] Packers fans but all football fans are affected by."

Szukas also hopes Favre receives proper treatment for the debilitating disease.

"I hope it doesn't get worse. I hope he gets better before it gets worse and we're all rooting for you and we're all cheering for you," she added.

Favre has previously stated that he believed he suffered “more than 1,000 concussions” during his 20 years in the NFL. According to parkinson.org, "having suffered a single concussion in one's lifetime increases the likelihood of later being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease by 57%."

Dr. Benjamin R. Siebert, president of the Neuroscience Group and director of the TBI/Concussion Clinic, provided further insight on the connection between concussions and Parkinson's disease.

"There is a known association between concussions and Parkinson's disease, but the correlation isn't entirely clear," Siebert said. "It's something that's been talked about for many years now. There is certainly more to learn as research and larger studies are produced."

Despite the uncertainties, concern still remains around Green Bay, as Packers fans express their support for their former quarterback.

"People go through their up and downfalls in life. I went through it, we all went through it, you went through it. Everybody went through it," said Green Bay resident Thomas Tourtillott. "So it's all about how you take it. You gotta make a positive out of it. That's what Brett Favre is known for."