Packers fans pack Lambeau for lone preseason home game

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 2024-2025 NFL regular season has not officially started yet, but that didn't stop Packers fans from packing Lambeau for the team's lone preseason home game.



The Green Bay Packers took on the Baltimore Ravens in their final game of the NFL preaseason

Fans packed Lambeau Field for the game, happy to see their team back at home

When it comes to football fans, Packers fans say, "They’re not like us."

I’m Noah Cornelius reporting outside Lambeau Field. But I’m not here for the game—I’m getting to know some of the most die hard Packers fans and what this team means to them.

The Pack was finally back at Lambeau Field on Saturday, playing the visiting Baltimore Ravens in their final preseason game of the year. Thousands, including some Ravens fans, showed up to see their teams play.

Katie and Lauren Holzinger, Packers fans and sisters-in-law, grew up coming to Lambeau and tailgating with family.

“I grew up coming here and doing this the whole time. We parked cars since we were five years old. It’s just fun—we’re all getting along and having a good time, despite the Ravens fans around the corner.”

They’re excited for this preseason game because it could indicate how the season might go.

“I’m excited. I mean, last year was great — Jordan Love’s first year. He did so well. Hoping he’s even better this year and that maybe we can step up in the offensive line to better protect him.”

Although Love didn’t play today, it didn’t stop them from tailgating with friends and family since the crack of dawn. One of their favorite parts? The food.

“Johnsonville Cheddarwursts, hamburgers, and spicy dill pickles. I mean, it’s Wisconsin, c’mon,” they said with a laugh.

Siblings Bergen and Brekin Erickson were tailgating nearby after coming all the way from Eau Claire. For them, it’s not just their first Packers game — it’s their first pro sporting event ever.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be pretty cool. I want to get on the big TV thing. So yeah, I think it’s going to be pretty cool,” Bergen said.

“I’m really excited for my first Packer game,” Brekin added.

But no matter the reason why people came out, they’re united under one thing: Go Pack Go.

In the preseason game, the Packers defeated the Ravens 30-7. The Packers will begin their season playing the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paolo, Brazil on Friday, September 6 at Corinthians Stadium.