Packers Family Night set to bring in another huge showing

(GREEN BAY NBC26) — Packers Family Night is set to host more than more than 70,000 fans in attendance for the 22nd annual Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

Kandi Goltz works for the Packers and she said the anticipated fan count brings much excitement for a team featuring many new faces.

​"It's the first time the fans are going to see the 2023 team in Lambeau Field under the lights so yeah a lot of excitement, a lot of the rookies, its really fun to come out into the stadium into a full bowl full of fans." ​

With the large number of fans expected, ticket availability is dwindling.

Tickets are priced at $10 and if you head over to Ticketmaster, you will find that there are not too many seats left.

The parking lot, which will be filled with games and activities, opens at 3:30 p.m. and fans can expect to see the following and more:

- Live performances

- Giant games,

- Farmers market

- DJ Dance Party

​​

The team hits the field at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show is set to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear all white.

There will also be a variety of food available, including free ice cream. Non-profit groups will earn funding through concession stand sales.

Activities will be available at both Lambeau Field and Titletown.

​