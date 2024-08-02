Packers Family Night bringing fans and local businesses to Titletown

Video shows the preparations going on outside Lambeau Field ahead of Packers Family Night

Fans are coming from near and far to attend while local businesses such Cottontail Candy are making this experience feel like more than just a regular practice

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Instead of a regular day of training camp, the Packers will be holding their 23rd Family Night in front of a much larger audience on Saturday night.

It's not a real game, but it might feel like one.

From dumpsters to other needed facilities, to live music, the area around Lambeau Field and Titletown has been revving up all day up for Packers Family Night.

Saturday night is expected to be the first packed house of the season as the Packers practice on the field at Lambeau in front of their home fans.

Even though it's just a practice, Family Night is setting up to be a unique experience for newcomers and those returning with their families.

Part of the game day atmosphere will include post-practice fireworks, outdoor games, and food from local businesses such as Cottontail Candy.

"We have lived in Ashwaubenon for over 20 years. We've supported the Packers. My husband is a shareholder. We just want to make it as fun as possible for all ages," said Cottontail Candy co-owner Rhonda Richlen.

Along with other food trucks and food stands, Cottontail Candy will be in Titletown spinning cotton candy to make everyone's Family Night a little sweeter.

They plan on bringing a variety of flavors including lemon-lime to represent the Packers' colors. They also intend to have flavors representing the Amercian Olympians with red, white and blue in the form of cherry, birthday cake and blue raspberry.

If you can't make it to Lambeau Field or Titletown, you can watch Packers Family Night on tv32 or stream it right here on NBC26.com.