Packers say they're building third locker room regardless of Stadium District's help

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A third locker room for anticipated college football games and concerts at Lambeau Field is now being built even if the Stadium District board rejects a request to help pay for it, according to the Green Bay Packers.

In April, the Packers had asked the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District for financing. They sought $3 million from the District's capital improvement fund for the $5 million locker room.

The request had been tabled and is still listed as an agenda item for the District's meeting on Monday, June 24.

The team says if reimbursement is not approved by the board, construction will still continue. Requests for other stadium projects will proceed as usual.

Money from the capital improvement fund is only used for stadium projects.

In a letter to the district board, Packers Director of Public Affairs, Aaron Popkey, said the following:

"Not only does this project provide a needed space for a game already scheduled, it also provides the Packers a significant asset when pitching Lambeau Field as a top notch facility to colleges, soccer clubs and concert tours for their respective events."

Lambeau Field is already scheduled to host a college football game in 2026.

In the past, the players gymnasium would be converted into a locker room for one of the teams while the other used the visitor's locker room.

Popkey says the gymnasium can no longer be offered since the gymnasium is being used as a temporary office space until January 2025 once the office renovation project is complete.

After that project is complete, Popkey says the rest of the gymnasium will be "converted to additional team space" and "unable to host a team."

Popkey says the Packers' locker room is off-limits since it is used year-round.

Questions about how many NFL stadiums have a third locker room were among reasons the request was tabled in April.

The promise of hosting more non-football events at Lambeau Field was also questioned.

In his letter to the Board, Popkey said the Packers received information from 11 stadium managers about the number of locker rooms.

Popkey said each of the 11 facilities had at least two locker rooms in addition to the home team's locker room.