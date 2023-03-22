Packers and football fans alike share if they support an NFL Draft in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL Draft could be coming to Green Bay.

We reported on Tuesday that the City Council unanimously voted in favor to help bring the 2025 or 2027 Draft to Titletown.

Green Bay has had a football team for more than a century, but not once has it ever hosted an NFL Draft.

But fans say they are excited about it possibly happening.

"I think it would be fun and exciting to have," Packers fan Corinne Aimers said.

Not just excited, but fans are also supportive of the idea.

"What better place than Lambeau Field, right?," Packers fan Julie Kutil said.

"Very much support it," Packers fan Cindie Henning said. "A small city actually getting national publicity, love it."

"They have such a fan base from all over," Packers fan Mike Gullotti said. "I think Green Bay deserves that."

"They've been a great franchise for such a long time," football fan Erik Carter said.

Green Bay was a finalist to host next year's NFL Draft, but Detroit was picked instead.

The Packers say they're asking for 2025 or 2027 because in 2026, Lambeau Field is hosting the Wisconsin Badgers-Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game.

If the Draft is held here, it would bring tens of millions of dollars, and hundreds of thousands of people.

"All the small businesses around here would definitely benefit from it," Kutil said.

So we know these fans support an NFL Draft in Green Bay.

But it begs the question: if Green Bay is selected, would they go to it?

"Well, I'm not from here, but if I were, I probably would," Carter said.

"Yes, if it was affordable," Aimers said.

"Yes," Gullotti said. "Because I'd be interested in seeing it and being a part of it."

"I'm a season-ticket holder, so I think I definitely would," Kutil said.

"I absolutely would," Henning said.

The Packers say the NFL is expected to announce the 2025 Draft host something this spring.