"Outrageously awesome" homeless shelter in Green Bay offers free Easter meals

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — New Community Shelter, a homeless shelter in Green Bay, offered free meals Sunday, making sure everyone had a place to go for Easter.



New Community Shelter is an emergency homeless shelter that also offers transitional housing.

The shelter offered two free community meals on Easter Sunday.

The shelter served about 250 people for lunch.

On Sunday the New Community Shelter in Green Bay served the community free meals.

“Easter is one of my favorite holidays at the shelter,” Terri Refsguard, CEO of New Community Shelter, says. “This is kind of that feel good day.”

For the lunch and dinner meals, two traditions come together: the Easter holiday, and the shelter’s tradition of giving back.

“We’re going to serve about 250 people just for lunch,” Refsguard says. “These are individuals in our community that might not have anywhere else to go.”

The meals are run by volunteers.

“I've been doing shelter meals for probably about ten or 15 years,” Sherry Schneider, a volunteer on Easter, says. “What better way to serve your Easter Sunday?”

“The people are just outrageously awesome,” Jerry Liimatainen, a regular at the shelter, says.

The shelter’s free meals give people a place to not only eat, but to build a community.

“We don't have a home right now, so having that extra help, it means a lot,” Michael Highdale, another regular, says.