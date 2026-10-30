'Our time, our year': Fans celebrate Brewers championship at Lambeau tailgate

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green and gold weren't the only colors at Lambeau Field Thursday, as Wisconsin sports fans continue to celebrate the Brewers World Series championship.

There was a bit more blue and yellow on display, as some Packers fans weren't as focused on football as usual.

“I figured it be a good time to wear some Brewers gear," fan Andy Whaples said.

“I can remember what happened less than 24 hours ago," fan Zac Huguet says. "We couldn’t ask for anything more, hopefully these guys (the Packers) can, I don’t know, do something. Whatever. It’s not on top of mind. These guys (the Brewers) right here are on top of mind, that’s what we care about.”

Many fans were reliving the feeling of watching the Brewers win their first World Series ever on Wednesday.

“It was quite a time to finally watch them get a 'chip," Whaples says. "I didn’t think we’d ever get a chance to actually win one.”

Watch the broadcast story here:

"Our time, our year" : fans celebrate Brewers championship at Packers gameday tailgate

It’s a winning spirit they hope is contagious.

“I’m a Wisconsin homer through and through, I believe every team that we have has a chance to fight, that’s how we are," fan Max Huguet says. "The Packers, they got a chance every time. Now that I know we can win in the state, we can do it again.”

It’s a meaningful time for most fans.

“It’s our time, it's our year," Zac Huguet says.

It’s even more meaningful for Paul Gourley, a Wisconsin sports fan who traveled from Atlanta to watch the game at Lambeau.

“It’s not my first time, I’ve been several times," he says. "The last time was in 2021 with my son Adam. He unfortunately passed away two years ago, as of tomorrow."

Gourley's son, Adam, was 25-years-old when he died. Paul says Adam was a big Wisconsin sports fan, and he wishes he could have celebrated the Brewers win with his son.

“It was still awesome, and he was probably watching from above," Gourley says. "Maybe sitting next to (Bob) Uecker, you never know.”

Gourley's story and his bond with his son shows how impactful Wisconsin sports can be on families across the country.

“I’m glad I’m here, and we’re going to have a good time tonight, but it’s always a little bitter sweet," Gourley says.