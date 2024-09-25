Original vendor says goodbye to farmers' market on Broadway

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A veteran vendor at the Farmers' Market on Broadway sells his canned goods for the last time. He told NBC 26 why the market is so special.



Meet David Goddard, a vendor who said goodbye to the Farmers' Market on Broadway more than 20 years after he made his first sale there

On Broadway, Inc. said nearly 200 vendors came through the market in the 2024 season

Vendors will now be surveyed about how they believe the season went

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Wednesday night the Farmers' Market on Broadway ends for the 2024 season. I'm Pari Apostolakos in downtown Green Bay where I met one vendor saying goodbye to the market for good.

Beaver Brook Foods owner David Goddard says goodbye to a tradition more than twenty years in the making.

"We were one of the first vendors in this market twenty-some years ago, and we've been in it ever since," Goddard said.

This season is the last time Goddard will be selling his canned goods from this booth at the Farmer's Market on Broadway.

"I've been canning all my life, I started when I was a youngster," he said. "I turned it into a business when I retired."

He says now its time for a second retirement, wanting to spend more time with his grandchildren and check some more items off his bucket list. But he will miss the market on Broadway.

"In some ways I can say it's a relief to slow down. In other ways I can say we're going to miss an awful lot of people," Goddard said. "A lot of people in the past have asked me 'How can you do all that work?' It's not work. I love it. And I'd like to say to my customers and Green Bay thank you very much."

Allie Thut of On Broadway, Inc. says she is thankful for a successful market season where no market days had to be canceled and nearly two hundred vendors came to downtown Green Bay.

"It's a true community event," Thut said. "It creates something for the community to want to come and enjoy in the Broadway district. But it [also] services so many vendors which is all part of our community and helping them to live and sustain their businesses."

The market may be over for this year, but the events don't stop there. The On Broadway Inc. Fall Fest is happening Oct. 5.