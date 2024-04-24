One year away: How three city entities are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — In exactly one year from now, the 2025 NFL draft will be coming home to Titletown in what is one of the biggest events ever to come to Green Bay.



The draft is projected to bring around 240,000 people to Green Bay and have an economic impact of $20 million for the city. It will also rack in more than $90 million for the state.



The draft's impact is evident, especially for hotels, and airports and making sure local developments are ready. Planning in all three sectors has long been underway.



Austin Straubel airport director says there is a possibility for additional flight services to accommodate the influx of travelers.



The NFL has already booked a variety of hotel rooms across the city. Details on specific hotels are being announced soon, hotel staff told me.

I caught up with three sectors getting ready for it all: Hotels, airports, and future development.

My first stop: Legacy Hotel.

"The draft will enable us to have tremendous exposure which we think is invaluable for a property that's brand new," Denny Doucette, Legendary Hospitality director, said.

Legacy Hotel is new, but the staff says they're ready.

"The NFL has contracted approximately 80% of our inventory," Doucette said.

Dennis Doucette of Legacy Hotel says announcements of which hotels will occupied by the NFL will be announced soon.

Next, I drove to Austin Straubel Airport where airport director Marty Piette says planning has well been underway.

"Our goal is to bring northeast Wisconsin and Green Bay into the building, into the airport so people can experience that and hopefully come back and visit or maybe move here someday,"

Marty Piette, Austin Straubel Airport director, said.

He says bringing in additional flight services is also in discussion.

Next up, is the Broadway district where draft-ready developments are growing.

"We want to expand the footprint of that stadium district as much as possible," Brian Johnson, OnBroadway Executive Director, said.

Johnson says the plan is to open the Green Bay Public Market by the draft while working on developments at Licht Park and the Shipyard.

"Take a standard game day here in Green Bay and multiply it by three," Johnson said. "It's the day-to-day work that gets us over the finish line."

Green Bay police told me that they have a few people in Detroit this week as the location and security plan for the draft is still being planned out.