'One pill can kill,' Two bills law enforcement supports to combat fentanyl epidemic

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits Green Bay to talk about the fentanyl epidemic and her plans to help first responders.



Law enforcement, and first responders met with Sen. Baldwin to discuss legislation to combat the fentanyl epidemic.



In 2022 there were 31 fentanyl overdose deaths in Green Bay. In 2023, that number rose to 44.



Green Bay Metro Fire and Green Bay Police Department are among groups in support of acts that help fund training for overdose rescue drugs

Sen. Baldwin held a meeting with area law enforcement and first responders.

She says they discussed her Safe Response Act— A bill to invest in grant programs to train first responders on life-saving tactics such as using overdose reversal drugs.

"And I won't stop fighting until we get this bill signed into law," Sen. Baldwin said.

Local law enforcement leaders like Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott support the bill.

"This is a problem that us alone cannot tackle, but I think as this partnership and collaboration, we can make a significant difference," Knott said.

Baldwin also mentioned her Fend off Fentanyl Act to target drug trafficking at the border.

Eric Hovde is challenging Baldwin for her senate seat and I reached out to his campaign for comment on the fentanyl epidemic.

They responded with a statement:

"38-year career politician Sen. Baldwin votes with President Biden 95.5% of the time and has been a rubber stamp for radical open-border policies, empowering criminal cartels to flood our streets with fentanyl. The people of Wisconsin are tired of the campaign-season playbook of all talk and no action from Sen. Baldwin and will hold her accountable this fall for her two-decades of failure in securing the southern border." Hovde Spokesman Zach Bannon

