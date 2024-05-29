'One pill can kill,' Two bills law enforcement supports to combat fentanyl epidemic

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits Green Bay to talk about the fentanyl epidemic and her plans to help first responders.
- Law enforcement, and first responders met with Sen. Baldwin to discuss legislation to combat the fentanyl epidemic.
- In 2022 there were 31 fentanyl overdose deaths in Green Bay. In 2023, that number rose to 44.
- Green Bay Metro Fire and Green Bay Police Department are among groups in support of acts that help fund training for overdose rescue drugs
(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)
Sen. Baldwin held a meeting with area law enforcement and first responders.
She says they discussed her Safe Response Act— A bill to invest in grant programs to train first responders on life-saving tactics such as using overdose reversal drugs.
"And I won't stop fighting until we get this bill signed into law," Sen. Baldwin said.
Local law enforcement leaders like Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott support the bill.
"This is a problem that us alone cannot tackle, but I think as this partnership and collaboration, we can make a significant difference," Knott said.
Baldwin also mentioned her Fend off Fentanyl Act to target drug trafficking at the border.
Eric Hovde is challenging Baldwin for her senate seat and I reached out to his campaign for comment on the fentanyl epidemic.
They responded with a statement:
"38-year career politician Sen. Baldwin votes with President Biden 95.5% of the time and has been a rubber stamp for radical open-border policies, empowering criminal cartels to flood our streets with fentanyl. The people of Wisconsin are tired of the campaign-season playbook of all talk and no action from Sen. Baldwin and will hold her accountable this fall for her two-decades of failure in securing the southern border."
Green Bay police say there were 44 fentanyl overdose deaths in the city last year compared to 31 in 2022.