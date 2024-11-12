Old WPS headquarters under demolition at 'remarkable' downtown location

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) says a seven-story and three-story buildings are ready to come down.



Video shows demolition underway at the former WPS headquarters in downtown Green Bay.



The company shut the building down in 2020 and tried to sell the property, but could not get a deal done.



Demolition and remediation of contaminated land is needed before selling the property.



Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay Inc., said plans for mixed-use developments are expected to fill the space after demolition.



Exterior and interior demolition is expected to be complete by Spring 2025.

"We're always looking ahead to the future," Jeff Mirkes, Downtown Green Bay Inc. executive director, said.

The future is now for 15 acres of land in downtown Green Bay that was home to Wisconsin Public Service's headquarters.

"This is the best option that allows us to help see the site be successfully redeveloped and helps that process move along faster rather than letting the building stand alone as they are now," Matt Cullen, WPS spokesperson, said.

He said they've started taking the buildings down that were built here in the early 70s and 80s.

"We look forward to assisting with that redevelopment work and ensuring that site can be a benefit to downtown Green Bay in the years to come," Cullen said.

Both served as the former headquarters of WPS and closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees later returned to work at the company's service center on Ashland Ave.

Cullen said the company is also working on remediation with the state and federal governments as the land is contaminated by a gas plant that used to be there.

"The significance of this site is remarkable," Mirkes said.

He said the buildings are positioned along half a mile of river frontage.

Mirkes said the area is perfect for mixed-use development, from residential space to a variety of businesses.

"A site like this creates opportunity for elevation, for some good views, for river access, for boat docks," Mirkes said.

Cullen said there were efforts to sell the property as-is, but they couldn't reach a deal.

He said they began inside demolition last month and they expect to have the buildings knocked down by Spring 2025.

Cullen said once demolition and remediation are complete, the company plans to begin talks with stakeholders to find a new development project to fill the space.