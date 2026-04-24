Doctor found guilty of child pornography charges

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A family doctor based in Oconto County was convicted of five of eight counts of child sex crimes.

A federal jury found Isaias Cupino, 65, guilty on five counts, including the possession, production and transportation of child pornography. He was found not guilty of two counts of production and one count of possession.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 30.

Cupino was first charged in federal court on September of last year with one count of production of child pornography.

Another federal case was filed shortly after, with a grand jury indicting Cupino with charges of production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

An additional indictment was filed a few months later, accusing the doctor of producing child pornography involving a young girl.