NWTC named a top 10 finalist for a national $1 million prize

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has been named as a top 10 finalist by the Aspen Institute for its $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

NWTC said in a news release the $1 million award is the country's signature recognition of strong performance among community colleges.

NWTC was named a semifinalist last month.

The Aspen Prize is awarded every two years and honors colleges with outstanding performance in six areas:

Teaching and learning

Certificate and degree completion

Transfer and bachelor's attainment

Workforce success

Broad access to the college and its offerings

Equitable outcomes for students of color and low-income students

NWTC says the institutions selected stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges for having high and improving levels of student success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and low-income students.

NWTC says its graduation rates are double compared to the national average.

“To be named a finalist for the Aspen Prize is such an incredible honor,” NWTC President Kristen Raney said in the release. “It recognizes NWTC’s deep commitment to equitable student outcomes that transforms lives and strengthens our communities. This is a reflection of the transformative work we do every day and should be celebrated by all who call Northeast Wisconsin home. We are very excited to continue next steps of the Aspen Prize process and for the bright future of our college and community.”

NWTC and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College are two of the 10 finalists for the $1 million Aspen Prize.

NWTC says the Aspen Prize selection process began in October 2023. The winner will be announced on April 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

