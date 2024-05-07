NWTC named a semifinalist for a national prize worth $1 million

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has been named a semifinalist by the Aspen Institute for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

NWTC said in a news release Tuesday that the institution is one of 20 selected nationwide for a $1 million prize recognizing success in student outcomes, both in college and after graduation.

The Aspen Prize is awarded every two years and honors colleges with outstanding performance in six areas:

Teaching and learning

Certificate and degree completion

Transfer and bachelor's attainment

Workforce success

Broad access to the college and its offerings

Equitable outcomes for students of color and low-income students

“This is a moment of immense pride at NWTC as we celebrate our recognition as one of the nation’s top community colleges by the Aspen Institute," NWTC President Kristen Raney said in the release. "This is a clear testament to the dedication and success of our employees, partners, and community. This achievement will fuel our momentum as we continue our mission in transforming lives through higher education.”

NWTC says the Aspen Prize selection process began in October 2023. Aspen invited 150 community colleges to apply. 118 applied, and now 20 semifinalists have been selected.

The winner will be announced in spring 2025.

More information on the selection process can be found HERE.