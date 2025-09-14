None injured after fire breaks out at renewable energy plant

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says just before 5 p.m. Saturday they responded to a fire at the address of the Convergen Energy facility in the 600 block of Liberty Street. Nobody was injured and fire officials say the blaze was under control in 15 minutes.

According to their website, Convergen Energy "produces renewable fuels for power generation facilities while also helping manufacturers avoid sending by-products to landfill."

Battalion Chief Tony Piontek writes in a news release sent Sunday morning, on September 13 at 4:41 p.m. the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the fire alarm. The crew found thick black smoke coming from the roof.

When they got inside, firefighters found a spark from equipment started a fire that spread to the roof and into the walls of the facility. Piontek writes the fire was under control within 15 minutes and there were no injuries to employees or firefighters.

To fight the blaze, 30 firefighters manned five engines, one ladder truck, and one ambulance.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the Brown County Communications Center, Green Bay Police Department, and Howard Fire Department assisted.

The damage from the fire is estimated at $30,000.