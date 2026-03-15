'Non-critical' Brown County departments will be closed Monday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County will close its "non-critical" departments to the public on Monday due to the extreme weather hitting northeast Wisconsin.

Critical departments will remain open. Those include:



Sheriff

911

Community Treatment Center

Highway

Airport

Port

Resource Recovery

Departments deemed non-critical include:



Register of Deeds

County Clerk

Clerk of Courts

Courthouse

Treasurer

ADRC

Library

Museum

"The public is strongly recommended to avoid any non-essential travel on Monday," the county said in a media release announcing the closures.