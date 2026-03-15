'Non-critical' Brown County departments will be closed Monday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County will close its "non-critical" departments to the public on Monday due to the extreme weather hitting northeast Wisconsin.
Critical departments will remain open. Those include:
- Sheriff
- 911
- Community Treatment Center
- Highway
- Airport
- Port
- Resource Recovery
Departments deemed non-critical include:
- Register of Deeds
- County Clerk
- Clerk of Courts
- Courthouse
- Treasurer
- ADRC
- Library
- Museum
"The public is strongly recommended to avoid any non-essential travel on Monday," the county said in a media release announcing the closures.