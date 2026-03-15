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'Non-critical' Brown County departments will be closed Monday

Brown County courthouse
NBC 26
Brown County courthouse
Posted
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County will close its "non-critical" departments to the public on Monday due to the extreme weather hitting northeast Wisconsin.

Critical departments will remain open. Those include:

  • Sheriff
  • 911
  • Community Treatment Center
  • Highway
  • Airport
  • Port
  • Resource Recovery

Departments deemed non-critical include:

  • Register of Deeds
  • County Clerk
  • Clerk of Courts
  • Courthouse
  • Treasurer
  • ADRC
  • Library
  • Museum

"The public is strongly recommended to avoid any non-essential travel on Monday," the county said in a media release announcing the closures.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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