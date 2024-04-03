No tree, no problem: Young family finding peace of mind after trees falls on property

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — During Tuesday's winter storm, a tree fell on a young family's shed and parts of the garage and house. Despite the damage, the family says it's finding ways to look up and move on.



Video shows a tree uprooted, now crushing a shed. It nearly landed on the home.

Stephanie Figueroa says a tree falling isn't something they "can't control".

Figueroa and Jose have one child and are expecting another one soon. Figueroa said they are working on cleanup costs at this time.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

While Stephanie Figueroa and her husband Jose were away from home, she got a call about a tree falling on their property. Fortunately, she says, it only damaged their shed.

She's now making calls about the cleanup while taking care of her young son Leon. She also has another little one on the way.

"I don't even know what that would look like, having to possibly move out while that gets fixed," Figueroa said.

A busy mother, who, despite the challenge, said the fallen tree won't stop their excitement about the growing family.

"Why would I let something that I can't control ruin my whole day, my whole week," Figueroa said. "That wouldn't be fair to me, to him, to anybody around me."

Figueroa is also finding a silver lining of sorts. The fallen tree now creating a sense of relief for her and Jose.

"That sucks for our garage but, now we don't have to cut down a tree," Figueroa said.

Figueroa says she doesn't know how much it will cost to clean up this mess, but they're not too worried because it didn't cause much damage to the house.