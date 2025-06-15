GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Many people gathered in Green Bay on Saturday to send a message to President Trump and his administration: no kings in the White House.



Demonstrators explain why they were at the demonstration on Saturday

A variety of signs were seen throughout the crowd on Saturday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Demonstrators across the country lined the streets for the 'No Kings' protest, held in response to the Trump administration.

"The president is not a king, and he never will be a king," Bill Salm from Suring Wisconsin said.

NBC26 WAS AT THE 'NO KINGS' DEMONSTRATION, WATCH BELOW:

“No Kings” Draws Hundreds in Green Bay Amid National Demonstrations

Demonstrators from across Wisconsin, like Salm, drove in from different parts of the state, wanting to be heard during the 'No Kings' march in Green Bay.

Similar events were held in cities across the nation. The protests were held the same day the Trump administration held a military parade in Washington.

Protesters spoke out against the administration’s handling of a wide range of issues, including the recent federal ICE raids.

"There's no reason to kick them out if they've done nothing wrong," Lilly from Green Bay said.

Andy Somers, a Marine Corps veteran from Appleton, called the military parade held in honor of the Army’s 250th anniversary and the president’s birthday 'disappointing.'

"Showing off the military strength is a point of intimidation, and this is our country this is democracy," Somers said.

For others, like Brenna Burkardt of Menominee, Michigan, attending the demonstration was about setting an example for the next generation.

"I think it's important to have my kids out here and everything because it's important for them to stand up for their rights, stand up for other people," Burkardt said.

Her son made his own sign for the demonstration, determined to make his message clear.

"He actually came up with that because he basically wanted something to say that we need to stop hating everybody and just love each other."

Throughout the two-hour event, a few counter-demonstrators showed up, but nothing got out of hand.