Brown County votes to move coal piles from along Fox River, company rejects changes to lease agreement

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Brown County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a lease agreement which will move the coal piles from downtown, but the company which manages the coal piles says it will not agree to the changes the board asked for.

The city of Green Bay's common council pushed Brown County to accept the proposed lease terms with C. Reiss, the company which manages the coal piles.

Their CEO spoke before the county board's vote at Wednesday's meeting.

"We were told it would be best for the community if we relocated to the Pulliam site. So, we engaged," CEO Keith Hasselhoff said.

The city planned to put mixed-use development on the riverfront property where the coal piles currently sit and C. Reiss had agreed to that plan.

They also agreed to move the coal piles to the Pulliam power plant site, which the county board agreed to at Wednesday's meeting, with some changes to the lease agreement.

Before the board voted, Hasselhoff said C. Reiss would see any alterations to the agreement as a rejection of the deal, and they reiterated that in an email to our newsroom Wednesday night.

“This evening, the Brown County Board of Supervisors rejected the agreement negotiated and agreed to in good faith by the County Administration and The C. Reiss Company over the past year. We respect the Board’s decision and will continue to be a good neighbor in this community, as we have been since opening our Green Bay location at Mason Street in 1900," a company spokesperson writes.