NFL Flag Tournament in Titletown providing 'extra spark' for young athletes

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Stadium District has been packed with visitors from across the country for the NFL's Flag Football Super Regionals, offering young athletes the chance to compete on the same fields as the pros.

55 teams nationwide competed in Titletown, most notably at the Don Hutson Center and Ray Nitschke Field, for a chance to win $5,000 and earn a trip to Canton, Ohio for the NFL Flag Championship Games.

"Being here gives them that extra spark," Ryan Fencl said.

Fencl, the Packers outreach manager, says this is the fourth time the Packers have hosted an NFL Flag Football tournament, but this year is the first as a Super Regional tournament that saw dozens of teams flock to the area Friday and Saturday.

"It's cool to see those teams come together, and see them high five and celebrate with each other and working towards that ultimate goal," Fencl said.

The boys and girls football events featured athletes ranging from grade school to high school, with families packing the stands in support.

Aside from the competition, Fencl says hosting the games is another way the Packers are advocating for the sport to be one day sanctioned at the high school level, especially for girls.

"We're able to do this with a lot of these young kids through flag football and possibly sparking that interest. A lot of these kids have that dreams of 'Hey I want to be an NFL player', 'I want to play at the highest level'," Fencl said.

The Packers aim to continue their support in getting girls flag football sanctioned by the WIAA. The organization's efforts range from hosting events like the Flag Football tournament to offering grants and resources to camps and schools across the state.

