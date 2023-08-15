NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Packers training camp, talks 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell paid a visit to Packers Training Camp Monday morning while also speaking on the much-anticipated 2025 NFL Draft happening in Green Bay.

He also gave Packers fans reason to dream about the day that Titletown could host the NFL Super Bowl.

During his remarks at the Johnsonville Tailgate Center, he gave the iconic draft announcement:

"With the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFL selects: Green Bay, Wisconsin," Goodell said.

He was joined by Gov. Tony Evers, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Murphy took to the podium first.

"We know our Packer fans are passionate. I hear from them probably more often after losses than wins, but they know football and it's really exciting to bring the energy of the draft here."

Murphy says the draft is projected to create an "economic impact" of $94 million and $20 million for Green Bay. He adds that the build up to the draft will serve as a "commercial" about the benefits of Green Bay and Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers said Titletown is the perfect place for new players to begin their NFL journey.

"A group of rookies will get a chance to start their career in America's greatest city for football," said Evers. "One rich in history and tradition and the state that bleeds green and gold."

Commissioner Goodell was last to speak. He emphasized the history of the draft and Green Bay.

"It will actually be our 90th Draft, so I can't think of a better place to be able to do that than right here," Goodell said. "(Green Bay) is the heart of football, so thank you for that."

He also had a subtle mix-up that led Packer fan to expect something even bigger than the Draft.

As he was talking about the projected number of viewers the 2025 Draft is expected to bring in, he said "Super Bowl" instead of "NFL Draft" by mistake. Making it seem as though the Super Bowl, which is one of the highest-viewed sporting events of the year, would be coming to Titletown soon.

Commissioner Goodell attended Packers Training Camp after the event.

Goodell was supposed to ride a bike to the training facility, part of the Packer training camp tradition, but was unable to do it due to inclement weather.