NFC North rivalry takes center stage at NFL Draft in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The NFL Draft at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has attracted passionate fans from the NFC North, with representatives from the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears mingling amid the green and gold loyalists of the Packers.



Despite the friendly competition, the love for football united fans, as they actively participated in chants and lighthearted teasing throughout the event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"For me, just being in the midst of the rivalry and booing everything they do while they boo back is all in good fun, but at the end of the day, it’s all love,” said Braeden Gray, a Vikings fan from central Wisconsin.

He said he has grown up around Packers fans and relishes the competitive spirit that comes with the territory.

The Stirk family, while also from Green Bay, proudly cheer for the Detroit Lions.

Craig Stirk reminisced about attending the infamous 0-16 season for the Lions.

Travis Sumpter, a Bears fan who traveled from Dubuque, Iowa, shared his admiration for Lambeau Field. “The first time I stepped foot here, even today, it’s absolutely breathtaking,” Sumpter said. “It’s always a good experience here.”

Sumpter recalls moments where Packers fans have treated him kindly, perhaps out of sympathy for his team's struggles.

The draft atmosphere was charged with playful tension. Fans could be heard booing before draft picks were announced and playfully jabbing at each other’s teams' histories.

Despite the rivalry, the shared love of football brought everyone together, showcasing the unique brotherhood that exists among fans of different teams in the NFC North.