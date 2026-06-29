GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Greater Green Bay YMCA is taking its programming on the road this summer with a new mobile initiative called "Y on the Fly" — a van packed with activities designed to bring fitness and connection directly to neighborhoods.

The van is stocked with a variety of programming for all ages and abilities, including STEM activities, board games and arts and crafts.

"It's very much intentionally designed to be social," said Ben Gunderson, director for youth outreach at the Greater Green Bay YMCA.

The initiative aims to extend the YMCA's reach to people who may not be able to visit its physical locations. A micro grant from the Medical College of Wisconsin helped turn the concept into reality.

"We're taking it all of the places where people can't necessarily come to our buildings," Gunderson explained. That includes neighborhoods like Denmark and Wrightstown, where there isn't a physical YMCA location.

"What this vehicle allows us to do is take this exclusive access that we have at the YMCA and bring it out into the public," said Gunderson.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

New 'Y on the Fly' van builds community and connection on the road

Non-YMCA members can attend public Y on the Fly events for free year-round. See the calendar of public events here.

Neighbors can also request the van make a stop in their neighborhood by filling out a form on the YMCA's website.

