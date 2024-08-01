New Title IX policy at Pulaski schools: The process and controversy leading the decision

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Pulaski Community School District (PCSD) accepts a new Title IX policy that sparked controversy among neighbors.

The school board held a special meeting to review a new Title IX policy.



Specific verbage of the policy included "gender identity" and "sexual orientation" which made some neighbors express concern over potential impact on bathrooms, sports



Board members reassured attendees that the decision does not address those situations.



Title IX policy 2264 (the new policy) builds clarity and flexibility in handling discrimination incidents, board members say.

For Brittany Downer, implementing a new Title IX policy at Pulaski Community School District (PCSD) is something she is passionate about.

"We personally have a student with disabilities who benefits from special education services," Downer said.

She hopes school board members adopt the new policy and continue to be in compliance with Title IX regulations.

According to Wisconsin legislation, if an institution is found violating Title IX rules, it may risk losing all federal funding.

"That funding goes largely toward supporting programs like special education," Downer said.

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, school board president Jennifer Schwarz reminded neighbors of the Title IX rules already in place.

"We have to follow the law, every one of our workplaces has some type of harassment program in place. Pulaski community school district has to have that in place

The district follows Title IX policy 2266, which reaffirms prohibiting discrimination based on sex, which includes gender identity and sexual orientation.

According to Wisconsin law, Title IX 2264 states that sex includes a number of categories including pregnancy, gender identity and sexual orientation. The slight difference concerning neighbors.

They believe the new policy will impact gender identity being taught in schools and its impact on athletics.

"We need to follow the law and protect students at all times," former Pulaski Board of Education president Michael Voelker, said.

He, too, supports the new policy and sends a message to board members:

"You need to take a step back, you need to be the bigger person, do the right thing," Voelker said.

After review, the Board decided to accept the new policy, but they changed the wording.

Instead of including specifics such as "gender identity" and "sexual orientation", the new adopted policy states that it prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex "as defined by the law."

Board members say the new verbage allows for more flexibility in handling discrimination incidents and still protects gender identity.

"The passage of this policy sends a message that we're accepting of all and that we aren't complacent in discrimination and harassment," Downer said.

The board had until Aug. 1 to approve the new policy.

They remind the community that the decision is separate from future conversations on gender identity impacting sports and restrooms.