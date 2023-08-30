New tech Green Bay police could soon add to better protect lives, make policing easier

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Out with the old, in with the new.

Axon Enterprise brought its Road Show to Green Bay Tuesday to introduce new law enforcement technology that could help bridge a closer gap between the community and police.

Axon Road Show team lead Derek Disorbo said the company aims to push boundaries in technology.

One of the newest features that Green Bay Police could include in its supply are new body cameras that has features to record an officer's surroundings automatically.

"We really improve upon what we can do and how we can make the video footage better, how we can make the lives of the officers better, while also being true to ourselves and our brand," Disorbro said. " [The body cameras] have a lot of incredible features like live streaming components on the body cameras themselves that really help protect truth and what's really going on out in the world."

Green Bay Police and other officers from different areas were able to try out some of the new tech. One of the stations including a Virtual Reality (VR) set.

"It's meant to simulate different scenarios," Disorbo said. "When it comes out into the field, [officers] are more comfortable and more capable of making the right decisions in the right moments."

Some of the situations focus on working through situations involving individuals with disabilities or those that speak a different language.

Specialized drones and tasers were also put on display.

Lieutenant in training Rick Belanger explained how the new technology will help the public get videos and images of an incident to officers faster.

"It's a neat technological partnership with the community and us, saving us a lot of time," Belanger said. "In the past we would have to almost borrow somebody's phone for an hour or two and download something to get it, now they just simply upload it through a link and we have it."

Lt. Belanger said Axon and Green Bay Police have partnered on various occasions in the past.

Disorbo said the focus on the new tech is centered around the company's mission: Protect life, protect truth, accelerate justice.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department also made an appearance. Chief Matthew Knott said all departments outside of police can benefit from learning about the new tech.

"If we are ever interacting with law enforcement in a scene like that, our personnel will understand how technology like that works, how that device works, and how to render it safe too," Knott said.

Lt. Belanger said the new body cameras could be used by Green Bay police by the end of this year.