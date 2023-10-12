New Hotel, more jobs: Legacy Hotel now hiring amidst anticipated grand opening

Legacy Hotel encourages the community to apply to the variety of available job positions at the new hotel.

Available jobs range from housekeeping to guest services, culinary to banquet servers. Click here to access the application page.

The hotel is expected to open on Nov. 29 and features 83 Studio Suites, 15 Signature Suites, 3 Grand Penthouse Suites, a rooftop bar, Glow Spa, restaurant and fitness studio.

Legacy Hotel is more than a month from being a finished structure, but the hotel is already encouraging the community to fill out job applications to get a chance to work at the luxury hotel and its "family-like" atmosphere.

Sue Engler says she chooses family-owned companies over large conglomerates.

"This is a learning and growing environment for your hospitality career and we want to continue that growth," Engler said.

Now as general manager of Legacy Hotel, Engler joined staff members in hosting a job fair Wednesday at Badger State Brewing to welcome people into the Legacy family.

"That's my personal legacy to expand the hospitality industry into each and every person that is working at the hotel, as well as visiting the legacy hotel," Engler said.

A new hotel in the Stadium District featuring more than 100 different suites, a rooftop bar, spa and a boatload of job opportunities.

With all the amenities, the hotel will have to wait to be rated five stars after it has opened.

Owner Vicki Fabry sat down with NBC 26 in August 2022.

"I think we want to honor legacies of a lot of the people who built Green Bay— Who built Wisconsin," Fabry said. "I believe have always given back we want to continue to we want our children to."

The American Hotel & Lodging Association claims hotels employed around 2.1 million people in 2023. That's about a 7% increase from 2022, but it's still 260,000 additional jobs away from reaching pre-pandemic numbers.

Engler says she's confident the growing staff will continue Legacy mission.

"The job fair is really about the employees and the culture that we're building here at the legacy hotel," Engler said.

Opening day for the hotel was pushed to November 19.

Staff members say it is just in time for the Packers-Chiefs game at Lambeau Field.