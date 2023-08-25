New Green Bay dog park fundraising goal met; when it will break ground

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On Broadway, Inc. has met its fundraising goal to open a new dog park in a vacant lot in the Broadway District in downtown Green Bay.

The non-profit said in a news release that its goal was met thanks to a naming rights sponsor and other donors.

The park will be called the Vital Essentials Dog Park.

On Broadway's marketing director told NBC 26 in April that the cost to open the dog park is about $15,000.

Green Bay's Redevelopment Authority is leasing the vacant property located at 325 N. Broadway to the non-profit, the release said.

The dog park will include fencing, seating, shade, a play area, water drinking area, and a waste station.

The park is set to break ground at the end of September. A grand opening date will be announced soon.