New drawings of future St. Mary’s Hospital published

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared on Thursday updated renderings of their $270 million, multiyear project to transform two Green Bay hospitals.

HSHS first announced their plans to remodel HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center back in March. The project will take 3 to 5 years, with an investment of $270 million.

St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center will be the site of the largest expansion and transformation.

The hospital system says the overall vision of the future St. Mary's campus remains consistent with the first renderings shared in March, but the updated images include design improvements.

“As we prepare our St. Mary’s campus for the exciting changes ahead, we want our community to see how the vision is evolving,” said Leah Bergstrom, Chief Administrative Officer at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center. “These updated renderings represent the thoughtful progress our team has made to ensure every detail supports the best possible experience for all who come through our doors.”

According to HSHS, plans for St. Mary's include:



A new patient tower to include added intermediate and intensive care beds, replacing an existing structure on campus built in 1958. The vision is to design the tower for additional growth in the future.

More operation and procedural rooms.

More natural light within the hospital.

The use of brick, metal panel and glass throughout the exterior design to complement the existing architecture. More landscaping will also be added.

Improved parking access and clearer way finding to create a smoother arrival experience.

Improved visibility, upgraded lightning and secure access points.

Groundbreaking for the new patient tower is expected to take place next summer, with full project completion by 2028.

According to HSHS, plans are still in progress for renovations at St. Vincent Hospital and more information will be shared when available.