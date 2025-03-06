HSHS announces $270 million, multiyear expansion project

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A multi-year, $270 million expansion project was announced this morning by Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS).

The group says it will transform St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and St. Vincent hospital over the next three to five years.

“While we're still in the early design phases, what you have seen and heard today is what we envision for the future here at St Mary's," John Wagner, chief operating officer for HSHS, said.

Wagner says plans are to begin construction this summer, with the project expected to take approximately three years to be completed.

"We also want to make sure that our community and our patients know what we're committed to, in terms of taking a mindful approach as we move forward with the construction parts. Project plans are in place to ensure that patient care will not be interrupted during construction.”

For more information on the announced plans, check out their website.