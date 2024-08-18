New disc golf course brings accessible recreation to college students

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Saturday was the grand opening for a new chance at recreation for University of Wisconsin-Green Bay students.



A new course for the growing sport of disc golf was created at Shorewood Park on the UW-Green Bay campus.

"Being outside is good for your physical and mental well being, and under University Recreation, that's kind of our whole shtick, right? Is physical and mental well being," said Ethan Harvey, UW-Green Bay outdoor adventure recreation coordinator.



Harvey says the course has been in the works since October of last year.

"It's been a labor of love for the past several months, and today it was finally ready, and it was time to open."

The course was designed by professional disc golf player Cale Leiviska, and was meant to meld the nature of the park with the course

"You can come out and basically go for a walk in the woods," Harvey says.

Harvey says disc golf was a perfect addition to campus recreation because it isn't cost prohibitive.

"Your general poor college student is a poor college student," he says. "I remember when I was in undergrad and grad school, when I had 10 bucks in my account. Well, to come out and play disc golf– you don't need 10 bucks. You just come out and play"



The public can also use the course — it's free for now, but will eventually be pay-to-play.