New dashcam video shows a charter bus crashing into a Green Bay warehouse, injuring dozens of people

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — New dashcam video captures the dramatic moments a charter bus carrying 54 people sped through a Green Bay intersection and crashed into a warehouse Sunday afternoon, injuring dozens.

Watch the video, and the full broadcast story, here:

New dashcam video shows a charter bus crashing into a Green Bay warehouse

The footage, shot by Scott Miller, a semi-driver with America's Service Line, shows the bus barreling through the intersection at I-41 and Webster before crashing into the warehouse with a puff of snow.

"The bottom glass was blown out, so I put my hand in there, and I held her hand, and her hand was all bloody, and I said, don’t worry about it. At this point, we’re not going to be worried about blood," Miller said.

Miller was one of the first people on the scene and immediately jumped in to help.

"So I made my way to the door, and I'm greeted by a lady laying down in the stairwell, and she's trapped, and she's pinned in the stairwell," Miller said. "I held the door off of her legs because her legs were trapped in the mechanism of the doorway."

According to jail records, Ghebry Figueroa was booked Sunday night for operating while revoked, causing great bodily harm. As of Monday, Figueroa has not been formally charged. Green Bay police tell me their investigation is ongoing.

On Facebook, Figueroa lists himself as the owner and founder of Lucky Charter and Tours LLC, the company operating the bus.

As of Sunday, 33 passengers were taken to the hospital.