New coach, new stadium: Preble Football's new era aims to bring resurgence for more wins

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It's fresh start for Preble High School and the football program.



Video shows a close look into the team's final practice before Friday's season opener vs. Oshkosh West.



Renovations at Gauthier Family Stadium are near complete. The stadium will be rededicated Friday at 7 p.m.



Full stadium renovations were part of a $92 million project.



Preble Hornets are also preparing for its first season under Preble alum Brad Boockmeier.

Friday will be Brad Boockmeier's 12th time kicking off a Preble High School football season: Four years as a player, seven as an assistant coach and first as head coach.

"When I was a senior, I wanted it for me and my teammates but now, I want it for our players," Boockmeier said.

Boockmeier was hired as head coach at the start of the summer.

"Playing with passion, resilience and integrity and integrity and discipline and empowerment. You take care of those things, you build up the student athlete as a whole, then wins come as a result of that," Boockmeier said.

A new coach in a new-look stadium.

Renovations are now finishing up at Gauthier Family Stadium — A $92 million dollar project.

Preble played on the new turf last year, but now, new grandstands, a press box, bathrooms and concessions are also in place.

"It's really getting the community amped up, it's a big change for us and the community," Anthony Torres, a Preble High School Senior, said.

Torres is entering his final season with Preble football.

With the number of new changes on and off the field, he says he's seen tremendous growth from his teammates.

"The guys have been working hard all summer so they really want it, we're ready," Torres said.

"If it turns out we're the best team in the conference then we should go 9-0. If we're not , as long as we're proud of what we put out on the field, the wins and losses take care of themselves," Boockmeier said.

The stadium will be rededicated just before Friday's game. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m with our Sports Showdown coverage beginning at 7:15 p.m.