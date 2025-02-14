New clean energy campaign holds free information sessions

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The city of Green Bay's clean energy campaign, "Energize Green Bay," hosts their latest free information session at West High School in the Old Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Their goal: to let the community know about the benefits investing in clean energy can have on your home, wallet and health. Like tax credits, rebates and more.

"It's been a great chance to meet and talk to people and answer questions and let people know why clean energy is something worth pursuing, and how they can use existing programs to make it more affordable for their homes," City of Green Bay Clean Energy Connector Alex Galt said.

The remaining sessions will happen: