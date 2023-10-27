New Apartments and a bank: New transformation in Downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A more than 100-year-old building in downtown Green Bay that used to house Mikey's Pub and the Bangkok Garden restaurant is being transformed into something much more modern.

The building used to have three, small windows several feet above the ground facing Broadway. Now those have been replaced with storefront windows.

Wisconsin Bank & Trust has moved in on the first floor. It has a break room with a view of downtown Green Bay.

Developer Garritt Bader, who co-owns the building, said the second floor will have six apartments. Two will have patios with a downtown view.

He said some tenants are moving in on Saturday and the rent ranging from $899 to $999 a month, breathing new life into the second floor that hasn't been occupied in the last half-century.

"I think most will drive by and love what they see," Bader said. "That it's a building that retains the historic character and will maintain that for the next 100 years with a modern flair to it that brings it to life."

Bader said there will be another apartment unit on the first floor. Another commercial tenant will be next to the bank soon.