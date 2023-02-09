New storefront windows for downtown building approved by Green Bay Common Council

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's Common Council approved new storefront windows for the former Mikey's Pub and Bangkok Garden building in the downtown area during its meeting Tuesday night.

The new windows were proposed by Green Bay developer Garritt Bader. Bader, who owns the building, wanted to modernize it to encourage economic development.

The building currently has three, small windows several feet above the ground facing Broadway. It is a former saloon. Bader told NBC 26 that the saloon wanted those small windows so that people couldn't see what was happening inside.

The Council had held quasi-judicial hearings about the case since December. The Landmarks Commission was trying to deny the Certificate of Appropriateness for Bader's window replacements proposal.

After deliberating in a closed session Tuesday, the Council voted 10-1 to override the Landmarks Commission's request. District 9 Alderman Brian Johnson, who serves on the Landmarks Commission, abstained from the vote.

"The Common Council further concludes that the proposed work conforms to the purpose and intent of the historic preservation provisions of the zoning codes specified in 44-168, and 44-1546 Green Bay Municipal Code, which are substantively identical," Mayor Eric Genrich said. "Specifically by preserving the historic integrity of the second floor and allowing the enhancement of the first floor, the proposed work serves to simultaneously protect and enhance the city's cultural, social, and architectural history while improving property values and supporting and simulating business and industry."

The building is located at 240 N. Broadway. That district is included on the Register of Historic Places.