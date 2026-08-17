Neville, Children’s Museum advised to drop merger plan

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A task force studying a possible partnership between the Neville Public Museum and the Children’s Museum of Green Bay recommends the two institutions stop exploring a merger.

The recommendation follows months of discussions involving museum leaders, Brown County officials, the city of Green Bay and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

The partnership talks began earlier this year as the Children’s Museum looked for room to grow and county leaders explored ways to strengthen the Neville Public Museum as part of a larger downtown cultural destination.

Children’s Museum Executive Director Toni Burnett previously said the museum’s current space limits its ability to expand exhibits, camps and educational programming. The museum welcomes nearly 60,000 visitors each year in a building smaller than 10,000 square feet.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach had also said leaders hoped a partnership could help create a “cultural campus” downtown while preserving the goals of both institutions.

While the task force identified opportunities for collaboration, a report submitted Monday by Greater Green Bay Community Foundation President and CEO Dennis Buehler said challenges tied to governance, finances, operations and space needs outweighed the benefits of a merger.

The report recommends each museum pursue its own strategic path. The Children’s Museum was encouraged to seek a permanent home and continue planning for future growth, while the Neville Public Museum was encouraged to focus on new partnerships, leadership opportunities and expanded use of its downtown Green Bay space.