Multiple schools done for good; Green Bay Area Public Schools shut down three elementary schools

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Three Green Bay Schools are set to close following Monday's school board meeting.

The District's Communications Director, Lori Blakeslee told me that the District voted to close MacArthur, Elmore, and Langlade Elementary Schools.

She cited declining enrollment, aging facilities, and projected budget deficits as reasons the schools will close.

"This has been two years of work," Blakeslee said. "We started out last year with a task force that looked at a wide variety of issues in our schools and came up with a larger plan around school consolidations."

Blakeslee said that none of the schools will close until at least the 2026-2027 school year.

She says in the meantime the schools getting new kids can expect to see some projects preparing for the new arrivals.