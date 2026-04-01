More than $2 million in HUD grants could go unused after Newcap closure

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After Newcap's closure earlier this week, advocates and lawmakers urge the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development to transfer $2.1 million in federal grants to other local agencies.

If the money is not transferred, it could be lost to Wisconsin forever and force 134 households into homelessness.

Read previous NBC 26 reporting here.

The Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care is a statewide agency that supports agencies working to end homelessness. They also track which grants are awarded to these agencies.

According to the group's records, Newcap was awarded $2,109,300 in HUD grants. This money served 134 households across the state.

Specifically in Brown County, HUD awarded Newcap $1,554,670 to serve 82 households.

After Newcap's closure, these households are at risk of losing their housing.

Instead of letting the grant money go unused, WIBOS CoC is urging HUD to transfer the funds to other local agencies. Executive director, Carrie Poser says they submitted a request to transfer one of the grants in August of last year, but it still hasn't been processed by HUD. Requests to transfer the other three grants were submitted on Friday, March, 27.

Poser, among other local advocates, is urging people to reach out to local representatives and HUD Secretary Scott Turner.

"I cannot emphasize enough the importance of getting these grants transferred as soon as possible," Poser said.

Wise Women Gathering Place is among the organizations who have stepped up to fill in gaps, push for transfer of funds and help ease the transition for Newcap families.

"How do we wrap our hands around these families to help them not be harmed by this," executive director, Beverly Scow, says.

Scow says Newcap's closure has made the fight to solve homelessness even harder.

"We are just devestated that this is impacting so many people, so we are trying to do our part to support them, but it is an impossible situation," she says.