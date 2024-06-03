More security: Why Green Bay feels it's time for security guards at City Hall.

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Visitors could soon be welcomed by a security guard at City Hall as a push for more security measures arises.



Mayor Eric Genrich, City Council President Brian Johnson explain the purpose of having a security guard at City Hall.



Mayor Genrich cites recent "incidents" and upcoming elections as further reasons for tighter security plans.



If approved, one security guard would be added.



$150,000 is allocated for City Hall security plans. Mayor Genrich said restructuring where public meetings are held is another way the city plans to address security.

"Security in government buildings is a concern all across the country," City Council president, Brian Johnson, said.

On Tuesday, the city's finance committee will review a proposal to add a security guard at City Hall.

The committee is seeking a contract with Security Pro Intel Inc. and would need final council approval.

"I anticipate the council really having a well-rounded discussion around making sure we're the problem and an entirety," Johnson said.

Johnson says a security guard wasn't much of a consideration in the past.

Going into 2024, the city council made a verbal commitment to allocate funds for more security in the building.

"It was important for us to make sure we have a safe work environment, not just for our employees but for our common council members," Green Bay mayor, Eric Genrich, said.

Mayor Genrich said $150,000 in funds were saved for public safety in city hall.

The city projects that the annual cost would be about $94,000 and wouldn't cost taxpayers a dime.

"We've have incidents within City Hall, but in reality, this is just something that's necessary in a public building of our type," Genrich said.

Mayor Genrich said the goal is to have one security guard present during normal business hours.

He said recent security incidents along with the upcoming fall elections are part of the reason for more security.

Johnson said the proposal will not fix all security needs, but it's one step in building a full security plan.

Mayor Genrich said the rest of the money could be used on moving public meeting spaces to the first floor and non-public meetings being held on a different floor, which he said would make it easier to navigate.