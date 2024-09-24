More projects on the way: Bay Beach Amusement Park receives $2.4 million for pier project

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — $2.4 million dollars in federal funding at Bay Beach Amusement Park. How the funds look to enhance the park and the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Federal funds will go toward constructing a wildlife viewing platform and shoreline walk.



Mayor Genrich said the project is one of a few projects that will enhance the park and recreation opportunities.



The lower Green Bay and Fox River are listed at areas of concern (AOCs).



The project will move efforts forward to address habitation and degrading fish populations.

"This is a long planned effort," Green Bay mayor, Eric Genrich, said.

Last Friday, Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced federal funding to install a wildlife viewing platform and a shoreline walk at Bay Beach amusement park.

Funding is through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).

Mayor Genrich said the money was needed for future projects at the park.

"Ultimately, we still really want to be able to restore the beach to swimmable conditions so that's something we'll continue to focus on," Mayor Genrich said.

The federal funds the city will receive will also help restore a healthy ecosystem once the project finishes, which will address habitation and degraded fish populations.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the lower Green Bay and Fox River is an area of concern.

Mayor Genrich said the goal is bring more recreation and community opportunities as projects develop.

"This is just a great opportunity to provide better access to people throughout the region to our great lakes and a great addition to our amusement park as well," Mayor Genrich said.

Mayor Genrich said there is a lot more development to come to Bay Beach including plans to renovate the pavilion so it's available year-round.